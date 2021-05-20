The GOP’s Plan to Move On From Jan. 6? Flood the Zone With Shit.

Move on. That’s the message Republicans delivered on Wednesday as most of them rejected the effort to pursue accountability, justice and transparency for the violent insurrection egged on by President Trump as his cultish supporters tried to overtake the US Capitol and cancel a free and fair election just 133 days ago.

To protect Donald Trump and his yuge lie, Republicans must attack and kill democracy. There’s no other way.

Unfortunately for them, the Democratic majority in the House (where 35 Republicans voted for truth) and the Senate (where the 1/6 Commission bill moves now) is not going to move on despite the bluster, lies, obstructionism and conspiracy theories promoted by Republicans and their propaganda networks. While Senate Republicans could try and filibuster the bill, it looks likely there will be a bipartisan commission to understand how hundreds of armed Trump supporters and a guy in a Viking hat easily breached security and held the US capitol hostage to fulfill their paranoid fever dream of re-electing Donald Trump.