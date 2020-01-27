What was the mood on the E! red carpet at the 2020 Grammys? Well, people were asked about their next albums and the designers of the clothes they were wearing. But the general feeling—also on CBS—was that anything too nuts and shallow would not be in keeping, given the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter just hours before. Some stars, like Smokey Robinson and Diplo, referenced it directly. Otherwise, the carpet was full of the usual fabulousness—thanks to attendees including Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and Billy Porter—but even fulminating over their dazzling duds was kept to a lower volume than usual.

Lizzo: If you shall rule over the Grammys, do so in goddess white, and for goodness’ sake get a stole! Lizzo, in Versace (and channeling Diana Ross and Cher) starting the evening as she means to go on: owning it.

Ariana Grande: Remember when Carrie had that shitty night in Paris in Sex and the City? All dressed up and nowhere to go. This was the kind of dress-meets-beautiful-cloud she wore all collapsed in bed! And Ariana updates and outdoes that look in Giambattista Valli, stunningly.

Lil Nas X: OK, everyone, go home! Lil Nas X is so hot, so sharp in all pink and gold Versace, and just about every fashion convention turned on its head. Such sexiness.

Gwen Stefani: The star claimed that her strange, shape-lacking Dolce and Gabbana dress was inspired by the first syllable of partner Blake Shelton’s surname. And that he had collected some of the shells furnishing said dress. It all seems like a lot of effort, but love: What can ya say?

Billie Eilish: When Beetlejuice gets chic. Lime green, and black, and check out the Gucci nails. Cozy meets gothic.

Jameela Jamil: midnight blue sequin explosion from Dennis Basso. Layering, plus netting. Excellence.

Bebe Rexha: Christian Cowan tux, with some hard sparkle on the hands, and ready for the boardroom, she says.

Joy Villa: Saying something unnecessarily loudly, just like her hero.

Megan Pormer: More fashion activism on the Grammys red carpet, combining flags, slogans, and glitter.

Iggy Pop: For once (depressingly) overdressed.

Billy Porter: The cowboy meets lampshade trend we knew we needed, but never knew how to wear. As ever, Billy Porter shows us how.

Esperanza Spalding: Color clash to the good.

Maggie Rogers: Every article of clothing with stars stitched on it tends to be an excellent article of clothing, as here in this vintage Chanel dress.

Diplo: Spoke movingly about the death of Kobe Bryant, dressed in understated cowboy garb.

Orville Peck: Meet that cowboy who could be on his way to the coolest fetish night in town.

Shawn Mendes: Ummm, this tight, fitted red suit has left all of us, errmmmmm, undone.

Common: In a beautiful red-maroon suit, Common said of Kobe Bryant “God bless his soul” (and all who were on board the helicopter that crashed), and sent “as much love” to Bryant’s family and loved ones.

FKA twigs: Drama, thank goodness. Please let the evening end with her and Ariana Grande causing merry, dress-hurricane chaos.

Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne: Ozzy makes his first red carpet appearance since his announcement that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. And looks wonderful.

H.E.R.: Kobe Bryant inspired H.E.R. for his drive, and the singer wants to channel that energy, H.E.R. told E!

DJ Khaled: The news about Kobe Bryant was “devastating,” he said. It was hard to celebrate this evening, Khaled said, as he and others prepared a Nipsey Hussle tribute too.

Trevor Noah: “I don’t think I have processed anything yet, I don’t think anyone has,” he said of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Dua Lipa: All in white, a slip dress that recalls Jennifer Aniston’s ace SAG Awards look.

Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane: Perfect sartorial coupling.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: The Daily Beast’s fashion desk’s spiritual parents continue to bring us life, sexiness, and wit. She tweeted that she’d found a Grammys dress, hoped the public would hate it, “like to keep you busy.” Soz. Love it (as ever).