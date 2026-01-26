‘The Great British Baking Show’ Replaces Longtime Judge After Shock Exit

U.S. winter resorts are feeling the chill as international travelers are ditching American destinations because of President Trump’s bullish approach to global diplomacy. Canadians have seen enough, in particular. A survey of Canadian travel agency owners and managers by Travel Weekly and market researcher Phocuswright found that a hefty 78 percent said their gross bookings to the U.S. were down year over year. President and general manager of Jay Peak Resort in Vermont, Steve Wright, was shocked when he saw at the start of summer that Canadian renewals for the 2025-26 season had fallen by 35 percent. He personally telephoned 100 season pass holders to ask why they hadn’t renewed. “Many had tears and were choking up over the fact that they just couldn’t, in good conscience, come to the States,” he told Congress last year. As of Jan. 22, winter bookings from Canada to U.S. resorts had fallen roughly 41 percent, compared with a decline of about 5 percent among American customers, according to industry tracker Inntopia. “Canadians are affronted by what feels like a betrayal by a longtime friend,” said Tom Foley, Inntopia’s director of business intelligence. Their data shows that Canadian bookings tend to drop within 48 hours of Trump making a controversial statement. “They’re upset—and they are digging in.”
A MAGA billionaire who gave $10,000 to the shooter of Renee Good has donated the same amount to the family of slain nurse Alex Pretti. Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman came under fire in January after he donated funds to Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed 37-year-old mom-of-three Good. Pretti was shot dead in Minneapolis on Saturday as he protested ICE’s presence in the city, with a GoFundMe in his name having surpassed $1 million at the time of writing. Of that pot, $10,000 is reported by The Wall Street Journal to have come from Pershing Square founder Ackman, who previously claimed he had also tried to give money to Good’s family, following her shooting on Jan. 7, ”but it was already closed as it had achieved its $1.5 million fundraising objective,” he said. “My purpose in supporting Ross and attempting to support Good was not to make a political statement,” Ackman said previously. “I was simply continuing my longstanding commitment to assisting those accused of crimes of providing for their defense.”
A private jet carrying eight people crashed as it took off in severe winter conditions in Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration said. A Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet was departing from Bangor International at around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday, the airport and the City of Bangor announced in a statement. It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash, or whether a severe weekend snowstorm helped cause it. Communication between the jet and air traffic control can be heard on a recording of the incident, with an unspecified party saying, “All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!” according to LiveATC.net via CNN. The controller then says, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.” “First responders are still on the scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the joint statement said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Replaces Longtime Judge After Shock Exit
The Great British Baking Show has found a replacement for longtime judge Prue Leith, 85, who announced her departure from the series—known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K.—in a statement last Wednesday. British food writer and television cook Nigella Lawson, 66, will replace Leith and join judge Paul Hollywood, along with hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, in the show’s upcoming season. Lawson published her first cookbook, How to Eat, in 1998 and hosted her cooking show, Nigella Bites, the following year, going on to release more cookbooks and host additional cooking shows. “I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!” Lawson wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, adding that “it is daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her.” Leith joined the show in 2016, following the departure of Mary Berry, 90, when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4. The two judges had served on the show for 9 and 7 years, respectively. “The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a National Treasure,” Lawson wrote of the show, which has been on air for more than 15 years and arrived on Netflix in 2018.
A powerful winter storm sweeping across the U.S. triggered massive flight disruptions Sunday, with airlines canceling more than 11,000 flights, the highest single-day number since the start of the pandemic, according to FlightAware.com. The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England, and more than 3,600 additional cancellations were already reported for Monday. Airports in major cities bore the brunt of the chaos. Ronald Reagan National in Washington, D.C., canceled all flights, warning travelers to “stay home and off the icy roads,” while LaGuardia in New York City closed Sunday afternoon, with more than 90 percent of flights canceled. Dallas Fort Worth operated on a reduced schedule, with crews treating runways and roads to maintain safety. Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia also faced disruptions. American Airlines was the hardest hit, followed by United and Delta. Air Lines have issued waivers allowing travelers to adjust plans without penalty. The low-pressure system moving east Monday is expected to bring more snow to the Northeast and Appalachians, freezing rain to the Mid-Atlantic, and rain along the Southeast coast.
The actor who starred opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2009 hit movie The Blind Side was hospitalized after a fall, according to TMZ. A manager for Quinton Aaron, 41, told the outlet that he was walking up the stairs to his apartment last week when his legs suddenly froze, causing him to collapse. He has been hospitalized in Atlanta for three days now. A GoFundMe page reportedly states that Aaron is “on life support due to a severe blood infection,” but his manager told TMZ that he is in stable condition and is communicating with his family and team while receiving medical care. Doctors are still running tests to find out what caused his fall. Aaron’s representative thanked fans for the outpouring of support and well-wishes but noted that his family asked for privacy as he recovers. Aaron has overcome other medical issues in the past. In March last year, he was rushed to a medical facility in California after he developed a fever and coughed up blood, which his doctors believed was caused by Type A flu and pneumonia. In 2019, the actor also battled a severe upper respiratory infection. He showed off a stunning weight loss transformation last summer.
James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash lost its first-place box office crown after five weeks, overtaken by the sci-fi thriller Mercy. The film, directed by Timur Bekmambetov and starring Chris Pratt, collected $11.2 million domestically in its opening weekend. Set in a futuristic Los Angeles where a man must prove his innocence before an AI judge or face execution, the thriller debuted as more than half of the U.S. population was hit by a winter storm, with emergency alerts issued in several states. Although Mercy surpassed Cameron’s third installment in the Avatar franchise—which has crossed the $1 billion mark globally—it slightly underperformed expectations, which had projected a $12 million domestic opening. “The weekend start is also good considering the soft reception,” David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. The film has so far received a 20 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 percent audience rating.
Kim Vō, hairstylist and colorist to some of the most well-known celebrities, has died at the age of 55. “My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath,” Vō’s husband, Adeel Khan, posted on Instagram on Saturday. According to the post, Vō died after battling colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018. “He was beloved not only by family and friends, but by the global hair community,” the post commemorating Vō read. Once named the “best blonder in the business” by Vogue, Vō was a go-to colorist for Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Britney Spears, and Pamela Anderson, among other celebrities. “His guiding philosophy of ‘approachable luxury’ was central to everything he did,” Khan wrote, adding that in honor of his husband, he is asking for donations to the Kim Vō Foundation, which supports hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer. “One of Kim’s last wishes was to continue helping others,” the post read.
Over 10,000 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm affecting more than half of the U.S. population. With 37 states under winter weather alerts and snow spreading from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, airports across the U.S. have experienced what is reportedly the highest number of flight cancellations since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press reported that by midday, over 90 percent of flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport announced on social media that it had canceled all flights. Meanwhile, ABC News reported that more than 900,000 customers across the U.S. are without power. According to FlightAware, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines each reported over 1,000 cancellations, while United Airlines had about 900, and JetBlue had more than 570 canceled flights. The NWS Weather Prediction Center said in a statement that individuals in affected regions should avoid travel and warned that disruptions are expected to last for “several days” following the storm.
Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has opened up about her experience with cancer while urging women to keep up with their pap smear appointments. In a TikTok video posted Wednesday that runs over nine minutes, the 38-year-old revealed that she had been experiencing “abnormal results,” and after “pre-cancerous cells” were suspected on her cervix, a doctor recommended a colposcopy. During the procedure, a tissue sample was taken for biopsy, which revealed cancerous cells on the surface of her cervix. “I’m terrified,” Polizzi said, revealing that her next step is a cone biopsy—and if the results are “not great,” she may need a hysterectomy. “As a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is sad, and it’s scary,” the TV personality said, breaking down in tears. Polizzi, who shares three children with her husband Jionni LaValle, 38, said that although she doesn’t plan on having more kids, the thought of having a hysterectomy was “killing” her. “Everyone’s there to make sure I’m okay,” Polizzi added, highlighting that she feels optimistic she will get healthy and wants to be there" for the kids that I have now."