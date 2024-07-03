The ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Has Filed Trademarks on Her Phrase
CHA-CHING
The “Hawk Tuah” empire is expanding. According to TMZ, Hailey Welch has filed trademarks for clothing and entertainment purposes. She filed for these trademarks through her company, 16 Minutes LLC. Welch shot to fame last month after a clip of her being interviewed on the street went viral. When asked by TikTok creator @dmarloww, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” Welch replied with a spitting motion and said, “Ah, you’ve got to give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang. You get me?” Since then, the internet lit up with TikToks, edits, songs, and memes featuring the clip. She even has representation now through The Penthouse. “Two weeks ago it was just my Granny and me in itty bitty Belfast, Tennessee. Then I say something silly and now my life has changed. Isn’t God great?!” Welch said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter.