'The Help,' Dujardin Win SAG Awards

The Oscars are getting closer. At the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards Sunday, The Help took home top honors for acting by an ensemble cast, Viola Davis won for best actress for The Help, and Jean Dujardin won best actor for The Artist. Octavia Spencer won yet another best supporting actress award for her role in The Help, while Christopher Plummer won best supporting actor for his work in Beginners. Modern Family took home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Alec Baldwin won for best actor in a comedy series. Kate Winslet won for actress in a TV movie for her role in Mildred Pierce. Mary Tyler Moore is set to receive the 2012 Life Achievement Award, and Dick Van Dyke will present it to her.