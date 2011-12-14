‘The Help’ Sweeps SAG Nominations

CHEAT SHEET
The Screen Actors Guild announced their nominees this morning, showering praise on the ensemble of The Help. Stars Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, and Octavia Spencer all earned nods for their performances in the 1960s-set drama. Other actors earning notice included Michelle Williams for My Week With Marilyn, George Clooney for The Descendants, Leonardo DiCaprio for J. Edgar, and—of course—Meryl Streep for her turn as Margaret Thatcher in Iron Lady. On the TV side, Modern Family led the pack with five citations.