The Giftable, Best-Selling Dash Air Fryer Is 30% Off — Today Only
Still struggling to figure out what to gift someone? How about an of-the-moment kitchen gadget? Amazon’s best-selling Dash Air Fryer is on sale, today only, for $70 (30% off). The Dash Air Fryer has a digital display and eight presets to give you the crispiest fries or juiciest chicken without really doing much work. It has an auto-shutoff function, so you’ll never overcook your food (and it makes it safer if you have kids in the house). You can make practically anything in an air fryer that you’d use an oven for, from wings to fries to desserts. And don’t even worry about cleanup because the non-stick fryer basket is completely dishwasher safe. Just chuck it in the top rack and forget about it until you want to air fry again. Choose from three colors: Aqua, Black, and Red. Give someone the gift of easier, healthier cooking.
Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer
