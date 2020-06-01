‘The Hills’ Star Stephanie Pratt Tweets ‘Shoot the Looters’ Amid Santa Monica Protests
Reality television star Stephanie Pratt took to Twitter on Sunday to call for violence against people across the country who were looting businesses amid nationwide protests, saying “shoot the looters.” The Hills star, who was also featured in the show’s reboot The Hills: New Beginnings, accused looters of “using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down.” Pratt—the sister of another Hills personality, Spencer Pratt, who is married to co-star Heidi Montag—sent out several tweets about the protests over the death of George Floyd on Sunday. “Where the fuck is the national guard- Santa Monica is burning!!!!!!” she wrote, adding, “Anyone else sobbing watching their town being burned down?” The outspoken TV personality, who has acknowledged that “drama follows me,” previously ranted about her castmates on social media after the Hills reboot aired. Pratt also called her brother and his wife “evil,” and revealed that she is no longer speaking to them.