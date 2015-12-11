With the gift-giving season winding down, it's time to start thinking about New Year's resolutions. Like last year, many of us will renew our dedication to fitness. And also like last year, the thought of falling short of those goals is already looming. (Most New Year's resolutions won't see the arrival of February.) Luckily, making a resolution stick can be as simple as finding inspiration and support from others.

Meet the Hoyt family, a father and son who have devoted themselves to fitness as a way of life, and as a way to connect with each other. For over 37 years, the Hoyts have dedicated themselves to running—an aspirational lifestyle made all the more inspiring when you learn son Rick Hoyt has cerebral palsy, and his father Dick hasn't let that stop him from pursuing his passion. Together they have completed more than 1,000 races, including marathons, duathlons, and six Ironman competitions—and they're still going strong. Dick is more than happy to push Rick beyond the limitations of his body and educate people across the U.S. about disabilites in the process.

"Rick and I are out there running because of what Rick said the very first time that we had a race: That his disability disappears, and that really meant a lot to me," says Dick. "I am his motor. I am his arms and legs."

Fitness has become a way for this pair to push beyond boundaries and do something others have said is impossible.

"I feel very honored to have the father I have," says Rick. "He has never said 'no' since the very first time I had asked him to push me in a race."

To say their can-do attitude is infectious would be downplaying the power of their story. They are on a mission to spread hope and awareness, and want to encourage everyone to live a more active lifestyle.

Fitbit offers a line of activity and fitness trackers that count your steps, improve your workouts, track your sleep habits, and more. Fitbit's mission to help you Find Your Fit and achieve your personal goals is echoed in the Hoyt family mantra:

"Our message is 'Yes, you can," says Dick.

This holiday season, when the wrapping paper is tossed aside and you start to think about your resolutions, remember: It's not what you have. It's who you have in your corner.