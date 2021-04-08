The Hunt is On for Rare Vintage Spirits

Never mind Pappy Van Winkle and Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye Whiskey: Some of the most sought-after bottles of liquor are the dusty, obscure ones hiding on liquor store shelves and in the back of home liquor cabinets.

Over the last few years, bartenders and drinks enthusiasts alike have become increasingly interested in locating forgotten bottles that are like a shot of liquid history. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk about how the trend started and suggest a few notable vintage bottles that might still be out there. They also share some of their favorite experiences drinking decades-old spirits.

So fix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong