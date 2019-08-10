CHEAT SHEET
SCRAPPED
Universal Cancels Release of ‘The Hunt’ One Day After Trump Rails Against The Film
Universal Studios has canceled the release of its upcoming satire, The Hunt, one day after President Trump railed against the film, which features liberal elites killing for sport. “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film,” a statement said on the film’s website. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.” The film reportedly follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being hunted by elite liberals. Last week, Universal suspended the film’s marketing campaign following the mass shootings in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.