‘The Hunting Wives’ Wig Mystery Has Been Solved

Harrison Ford and Jay Leno’s Surprising Toilet Collaboration
POTTY HUMOR
Harrison Ford revealed in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin that former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno is 3D-printing a toilet seat for him. ”He’s got these 3D printers, and I had this toilet seat from a toilet that’s not in production anymore, and the toilet seat has discolored in a way that is really unattractive,” Ford explained. ”I can’t find the toilet seat anywhere. I tried for years. And I’m sitting around one day last week saying, ‘Can I 3D print this? Aah... Jay Leno!’" The Indiana Jones star added that he first learned about 3D printing from Leno showing him around his garage that was “full of machinery” some 15 years ago. ”He embraced the project in a way that I never could have imagined,” Ford said. He confirmed that the toilet seat, which will be installed in his office bathroom, will be fully functional. Though retired late-night host now has a YouTube series called Jay Leno’s Garage which, unfortunately, focuses on cars—not the 3D printers—Leno has stored in his garage.