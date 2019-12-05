Scouted Gift Pick: An Insulated Glass Perfect for Wine (and More)
What it is: Corkcicle 12 oz Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass. While this may look like a wine glass, don’t relegate this vessel to just one liquid. Give someone the gift of easy transport of coffee, tea, and yes, wine. It’s also great for keeping those glasses of water (that everyone should drink a lot more of) really, really cold. It comes in multiple colors and finishes so you can find one that fits anyone’s personality. Pair it with a bag of fancy coffee, a tea sampler, or their favorite bottle of wine.
Who to gift it to: Your coworker who you got as a Secret Santa and only talk to in the kitchen. Your dad who always remembers way too late that he poured himself a cup of coffee. Your brother-in-law that enjoys going camping (sort of).
Corkcicle 12 oz Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass
