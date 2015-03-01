The Internet Is Trolling Kanye West: Loser.com Redirects to Kanye’s Wikipedia Page

It’s been an up-and-down month for Kanye West.

The 37-year-old musician/designer/entrepreneur began it by storming the stage at the Grammys after the mild-mannered Beck was awarded Album of the Year for his comeback LP Morning Phase, and followed it up with a post-show rant about how Beyoncé should’ve won (he’s since apologized). He hosted his first runway show during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with Adidas, which was met with mixed-to-positive reviews. He got involved in a feud of sorts with ex Amber Rose, saying he had to take “30 showers” after dating her, and only dated her because his now-wife, Kim Kardashian West, wasn’t giving in to his advances yet. He was awarded the Visionary Award at the BET Honors ceremony, where he gave a candid, poignant speech on race. And Kanye announced that the title of his album due out later this year will be: So Help Me God.

Now, it seems the Internet has sought its revenge.Starting early Sunday, someone has devised a bit of a prank on Mr. West. If you type “www.loser.com” into your web browser, the site will redirect to Kanye’s Wikipedia page.Try it.

It will be interesting to see Kanye’s reaction. After all, hell hath no fury like a Yeezus scorned.