The Israeli Mafia Behind the Violence at Anti-Bibi Protests

The buzzwords flying around Israel this weekend, ahead of Saturday night’s massive protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sounded more Italian than Hebrew: “La Familia,” a term that terrifies many Israelis.

La Familia, whose presence at anti-Netanyahu rallies on at least three nights last week has led to violence, started out as “La Famiglia,” a club of Beitar Jerusalem Football Club fanatics, or ultras, who chose the name as an homage to the tough-guy mafia movies they love.

Sixteen suspected La Familia members, along with a few of their Tel Aviv confederates, the Maccabi Tel Aviv Fanatics, were detained by police over growing violence last week against the swelling anti-Netanyahu movement known as The Black Flags.