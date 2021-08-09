CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    There Are Few Things That Can Make Monday Exciting. But the Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is One.

    Guess What’s Back

    Ad by Kate Spade

    Kate Spade

    Whether you are back at the office or still working from home, Mondays are still Mondays. But this Monday is different. Why? The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! This special sales event is your chance to snag iconic Kate Spade goods like handbags and clothing at a fraction of the original price. But you need to act fast, as this pop-up event won't last.

    It's hard to beat the euphoric feeling of slipping into a pair of comfy PJs after a long day at work. This black cropped PJ set from Kate Spade is sleek, soft, dotted with an adorable design of cat silhouettes, and comes with a matching pair of comfy slippers. You'll want to wear these every night! Use the code MAKEITTWO to get this entire set for only $95; that's 47% off the combined retail price of $178.

    Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle

    47% off the original price of $178

    Buy at Kate Spade$95

    Free Shipping

    Everyone needs at least one bag that can do-it-all. Meet the chic and functional aubrey chain shoulder bag. The pebbled leather gives it a striking look and it has the storage space to hold your wallet, phone, keys, and much more. Even better, it's only $129—68% off the retail price.

    Aubrey Chain Shoulder Bag

    68% off the original price of $399

    Buy at Kate Spade$129

    Free Shipping

    Excited about sweater weather? Pick up this beautiful blue polka dot sweater for only $69 (74% off the original price)! It's cozy, lightweight, and will look good with almost anything in your closet.

    Seaside Dot Sweater

    74% off the original price of $269

    Buy at Kate Spade$69

    Free Shipping

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!