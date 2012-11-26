The Lame Duck Meets The Fiscal Cliff
Worries about the dreaded 'fiscal cliff' are mounting, and it's doubtful the lame-duck Congress will help much. On today's NewsBeast, John Avlon talks with David Freedlander and Abigail Pesta about whether the next session of Congress will be able to accomplish more than the current one.
