The Last Laugh Ends Its Months-Long Hiatus With New Episodes and a New Look

As the dog days of winter continue to grow shorter, darker, and colder, it’s all too easy to feel melancholy or down-in-the-dumps. Fret no more: our flagship entertainment podcast The Last Laugh is back to brighten your mood!
Spearheaded by our affable Senior Editor Matt Wilstein, The Last Laugh features engrossing discussions with really funny people from across the world of entertainment. From conversations with uproarious stand-up comedians to deep dives with scene-stealing actors and actresses, each episode explores how our guests are able to bring joy to audiences within the current political, social, and cultural landscape.
After a months-long hiatus, the star-studded show is officially back with a revamped logo, a new release day (episodes now come out every Wednesday instead of Tuesday), and a hot-off-the-press episode featuring Whitney Cummings, with forthcoming guests including Mike Birbiglia and Larry Charles. Give yourself some much-needed cheer to end the year—follow The Last Laugh on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other podcast platform of your choice!