The Left Is Done Pressuring Kyrsten Sinema. Now They Want a Primary.

For months, progressives have blanketed the airwaves in Arizona in hopes of pressuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to back down from her contrarian positions. In response, she’s just dug in further.

But now, as Sinema becomes perhaps the lead Democratic objector to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, some progressives are no longer trying to move the stubborn senator—they’re just trying to replace her.

A new group that launched last week—unambiguously titled “Primary Sinema PAC”—is wasting no time getting into the fray, reporting its first two $10,000 ad buys Sunday evening.