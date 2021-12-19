The Love Triangle That Led to Murder in Madison Square Garden

The evening of June 25, 1906 in New York City was sweltering, even by the city’s summer standards. While many had followed the ageless tradition of fleeing to beachier climes, a posh set of nearly 1,000 had stayed in the city to gather atop Madison Square Garden (version two of what would eventually be four) for the rooftop theater’s grand reopening and the inaugural performance of “Mam’Zelle Champagne.” (It was a bubbly dud, though, by all accounts, not because of what happened next.)

In an act that would put any of today’s rogue cell phone rings mid-show to shame, one man stood up towards the end of the performance and shot another three times, though Stanford White was dead by bullet two. The murder of the prominent architect would turn out to be one of the most infamous crimes and ensuing trials of the century. The entire country stayed glued to their daily newspapers, voraciously following along as secrets were spilled and the drama was splashed across the headlines.

As Manhattan society mag Avenue Magazine puts it, “In any ranking of New York society scandals, the White affair is quite possibly the all-time number one.”