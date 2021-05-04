The MAGA Nuts Think Liz Cheney, of All People, Is a RINO

When a hardline conservative like Liz Cheney, daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney, who was known as Darth Vader, is too moderate for her party, something has gone radically wrong with the Republicans. Cheney is Republican royalty. She is the third-ranking leader in the House GOP caucus. She won her third term with 69 percent of the vote. And now she’s bucking the crazies in her party who think she’s a traitor because she voted to impeach President Trump.

“We can’t rebuild the party or the conservative movement on a foundation of lies,” Cheney reportedly said in an off-the-record interview Monday with former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan at a conservative donors retreat, doubling down on her lonely fight for the truth in her party as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is likely to call for a vote in the Republican caucus next week on whether to strip her of her leadership spot.

Cheney could have run for the Senate in Wyoming when there was an open seat last year. She would have won easily but instead ceded the opportunity to her predecessor in the House, Cynthia Loomis, who happily melded into the Tea Party crazy caucus. On its face, given the rapidly escalating feud with her party, it looks like Cheney made a bad bet, seeing her future in the House, perhaps as the GOP’s first female speaker should the Republicans regain the majority in 2022. But unless things change dramatically, Cheney could be on her way out of the House GOP leadership having crossed swords with McCarthy over his reverence for Trump and the party’s deliberate rewriting of what happened on Jan. 6.