The Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Has All the Drama, Glamour, and Craziness You Could Hope For

The Met Gala is themed around the “Gilded Glamour,” and as the evening unfolds we see it is according to every Met Gala theme ever: some people are getting it and following the invite, and some people are doing what the hell they like. Anna Wintour is wearing the theme, and as head honcho of Vogue and overseeing the evening, quite right too. Vanessa Hudgens in stunning black is channeling it, and in a very mod way. Host Blake Lively is in Atelier Versace, with a panel which, when removed, transforms her into her idea of the Statue of Liberty.

Frankly, in these testing times, who gives a fig whether any of them got the memo. The rich and famous are dressing up crazily, the public have Pringles and wine at their disposal. This is a good Monday night!