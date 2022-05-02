The Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Has All the Drama, Glamour, and Craziness You Could Hope For

ALL DRESSED UP

Blake Lively sparkled, Anna Wintour wore feathers, Vanessa Hudgens made the gothic glam—and the evening had only just begun.

Helen Holmes

Culture Reporter

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The Met Gala is themed around the “Gilded Glamour,” and as the evening unfolds we see it is according to every Met Gala theme ever: some people are getting it and following the invite, and some people are doing what the hell they like. Anna Wintour is wearing the theme, and as head honcho of Vogue and overseeing the evening, quite right too. Vanessa Hudgens in stunning black is channeling it, and in a very mod way. Host Blake Lively is in Atelier Versace, with a panel which, when removed, transforms her into her idea of the Statue of Liberty.

Frankly, in these testing times, who gives a fig whether any of them got the memo. The rich and famous are dressing up crazily, the public have Pringles and wine at their disposal. This is a good Monday night!

A day ahead of the release of Anna, Amy Odell’s forthcoming unauthorized biography on Vogue’s grande dame Anna Wintour, the legendary editor herself arrived at the Met clad in armor of sorts: a feathered, bejeweled Chanel haute couture cape and skirt by Virginie Viard.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens, one of the gala’s co-hosts, took the lead on the red carpet in a sheer, striking, black Moschino gown complete with lingerie-like accents and period-appropriate voluminous cap sleeves.

John Shearer/Getty

Emma Chamberlain, YouTube’s favorite low-key, mise-en-scène queen, went rogue in a Louis Vuitton ensemble including a tan, fluttery crop top and sharp white fitted skirt.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Blake Lively (with husband Ryan Reynolds) always looks best when she leans into the maximalist appeal of her crowd-pleasing beauty and golden blonde hair, and tonight’s look is an early highlight. Halfway up the steps, assistants unfurled Lively’s blush rose Atelier Versace bustle to reveal a Tiffany blue train. Her opera gloves changed hues too. Bravissimo!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Caroline Wozniacki

John Shearer

La La Anthony

Mike Coppola/Getty

Melissa King

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Hamish Bowles

Mike Coppola/Getty

Tom Ford

Mike Coppola

Wendi Murdoch

Jeff Kravitz

Lisa Love

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty