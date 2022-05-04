Readers Shocked by Miami Herald’s ‘Menage a Trois’ Reference in Child Rape Story

The Miami Herald has added an editor’s note to a local crime story that made light of a Florida man and girlfriend sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy. “What Naples attorney Ralph Colledge and his girlfriend, Sara Black, did in late 2019 and early 2020 would have been called a ‘menage a trois’ [an agreed-upon three-way sexual relationship] if the third person had been of consenting adult,” the article, and accompanying tweet, began. After aghast readers started responding to the tweet, the story was amended and a note added to say, “This story was edited to remove a description of the case that was in poor taste.” (The Miami Herald didn't immediately return an inquiry from The Daily Beast.)