The Michigan GOP Seems Extremely Broke

Read it at The Detroit News
The Michigan Republican Party should have millions of dollars on hand a year out from a presidential election—but bank records show there was a measly $35,000 in its accounts in August, according to The Detroit News. “These numbers demonstrate that the party isn’t just broke, but broken,” Tom Leonard, former finance chairman for the state GOP told the paper. “Given Joe Biden’s unpopularity, Republicans can still have a successful cycle, but it’s clear they won’t be able to rely on the Michigan Republican Party.” The News notes that the organization has been funneling money from an account reserved for federal elections to pay expenses.