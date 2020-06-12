The Mike Flynn Fix Is In, But the Court Proceedings Still Matter. Here’s Why.

The Michael Flynn case is playing out like a film noir: We know the crime and that the criminal will get away from the start, and we’re watching to find out how things ended up there.

If Bill Barr’s Justice Department can’t convince a panel of judges to force Flynn’s trial judge, Emmet Sullivan, to let Flynn withdraw the guilty plea he’d already submitted, and that Sullivan has accepted, Trump will just pardon his former National Security Adviser. One way or the other, Flynn is getting off the hook.

The question is whether or not Barr’s crew will have to explain why they’re letting an admittedly guilty man walk.