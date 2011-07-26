The Mirror Launches Phone-Hack Probe

CHEAT SHEET
Were non-Murdoch tabloids in Britain also hacking phones? Trinity Mirror, which owns The Daily Mirror, has launched a review to determine whether its papers ever used the illegal practice. The Mirror has been accused of hacking phones to uncover the affair between Sven-Göran Eriksson, who was the manager of England's national soccer team, and British TV personality Ulrika Jonsson in 2003. James Hipwell, a former Mirror reporter, says the practice was widespread at the paper. CNN's Piers Morgan edited the paper at the time, and he has strenuously denied the accusation. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail said Tuesday its reporters have never engaged in phone hacking.