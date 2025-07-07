The Model Who Bled Through Her Skirt at Wimbledon Gets Praised for ‘Normalizing Periods’
When Wimbledon attendee Brooks Nader found herself experiencing the real-life nightmare of every middle school girl, she didn’t hide in shame. Instead, she posted her menstruation mishap to social media—a move one fan called “the realest thing I’ve ever seen on social media,” with hundreds of others echoing the sentiment. On July 4, the model and Dancing With The Stars contestant attended Wimbledon, where she snapped her now-viral video. First, the 28-year-old shows herself wearing classic tennis-spectator attire—a navy polka-dot top paired with a crisp white skirt and cat-eye sunglasses. The video cuts to two “shocked” friends before revealing what they’re reacting to: an unmistakable red stain on the back of Nader’s white skirt. Nader captioned the video, “~tries to be chic~ Starts 🩸 at Wimbledon." Instead of shrinking from the moment, she owned it, turning a slip of red into a celebration of a natural bodily process. The video received over two million views, with some commenters expressing gratitude to Nader for “normalizing it” and noting that “every girl has had this happen,” while others made period puns (“A QUEEN HAS BEEN SPOTTED” being one of the winners). Somehow, acknowledging the existence of periods is still taboo in 2025, but we’ll take all the steps toward progress that we can get...especially if bright blue isn’t involved.