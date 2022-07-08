Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is changing the NDA game.

Ever since she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against then-Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in 2016 that helped to accelerate the #MeToo movement, she’s been busy advocating and lobbying for better non-disclosure agreement (NDA) protections for people in the workplace.

She recalls the moment that kicked everything off to New Abnormal podcast co-host Molly Jong-Fast.

“When they fired me from a job I had killed myself for, I decided if I don’t jump off the cliff, who will? I had no way of knowing, of course, that this was going to turn into this movement or that I’d be working on passing legislation on Capitol Hill, or that I’d be forming a nonprofit, Lift Our Voices, to try and solve this problem. But, you know, I’ve always been a hard worker in my life and I just rolled up my sleeves and got started. I heard from so many other women after I came forward and they all shared with me that they had also been harassed or assaulted at work,” she tells Molly.

Carlson and Lift Our Voices co-founder Julie Roginsky have already gotten a forced arbitration bill passed, and Carlson explains another one that’s in the works.

“This bill only affects the NDA that you may have signed on your first day on the job. So go look at your contract. Do you have an NDA clause that says you cannot talk about anything that ever happened to you at work? That will no longer apply” if this bill is passed, adds Carlson.

The irony is, she’s not rid of all of her NDAs.

“We have asked, of course, to get out of those NDAs because Fox has claimed that they’ve cleaned up their shop, but we’ve never had a response back from them about that,” Carlson says.

Also in this episode: Mike Collier, the Democrat running for lieutenant governor of Texas against Dan Patrick, breaks down the true issues with the Texas power grid, including that it was designed by Enron, and the other ticking time bomb in the state: water.

Plus! Hosts Molly and Andy Levy do a Q&A speed round, sharing who they think are the best and worst accounts on Twitter, what the next QAnon-level conspiracy is, and a definitive ranking of the Supreme Court judges from the worst to mildly idiotic.

