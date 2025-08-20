The Monsters Behind Ghislaine Maxwell’s Missing Millions

Donald Trump wants to crush The Swamp. The leaks, the sneaks, and the secrets are all there. Our writers, David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, and Sarah Ewall-Wice, are sifting through the ooze so you don’t have to. Don’t miss out. Read this exclusive extract from the latest edition of The Swamp—then subscribe to keep up to date with the news they don’t want you to know.

They weren’t married, had no children, and dated for less than three years before their relationship took an altogether darker turn. Still, Jeffrey Epstein was sufficiently enamored with Ghislaine Maxwell to buy her a fancy five-story $13 million Beaux Arts-style New York townhouse. Eh, voila! The brokea-s heiress was suddenly the proud owner of Maxwell’s House. Just add money. Instant wealth.

Located on 65th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, the 7,000-square-foot home had eight wood-burning fireplaces and a servants’ entrance. Maxwell also owned a $2 million mews house in London (where Prince Andrew was allegedly snapped with Virginia Giuffre in 2001) and a hideaway 156-acre estate in New Hampshire, bought for $1.5 million through a mysterious LLC in December 2019.

116 East 65th Street was Maxwell's Upper East Side pad, which she used as a hostess to ingratiate herself into society. New York Daily News Archive/Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News/Getty Images

Maxwell's empire included the New Hampshire home where she was arrested in 2020 after hiding for months. Reuters/Drone Base

She’s since sold the New York manse for $15 million, and the Live Free or Die state retreat is up for grabs at $2.5 million and includes a master bedroom with a stone fireplace, walk-in closet, and a large soaking tub.

Financial documents filed in Manhattan Federal Court showed that transfers totaling more than $20 million were made from Epstein’s bank accounts to Maxwell’s and vice versa.

So, where did Ghislaine get all this cash? And what has she done with it?

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The answer, according to sources once close to Ghislaine, lies with the other domineering, scandal-plagued man in her life; Maxwell’s late father. These sources suggest shamed media baron Robert Maxwell’s ill-gotten millions were laundered by Epstein and filtered through to his favorite daughter. (He even named his superyacht the Lady Ghislaine).

Overweight and overleveraged, Maxwell Sr. fell off the side of his yacht in the Canary Islands in 1991 and drowned. It was never known for sure whether it was suicide, an accident, or murder, but his business affairs quickly unraveled, and it emerged that he had robbed the pension fund of the Mirror newspaper group he owned in the UK to the tune of $460 million. According to a British documentary, Ghislaine was on board the yacht when her father died and immediately ordered the crew to shred all paperwork linking him to Epstein.

Media proprietor and fraudster, Robert Maxwell (1923 - 1991) at a party on his yacht with daughter Ghislaine and wife Elisabeth (1921 - 2013) circa 1990. Mirrorpix/Getty Images

“I was in the City [of London] and I had some friends who worked on Wall Street during that time, and they heard that Jeffrey Epstein and Robert Maxwell had entered into an agreement before Robert Maxwell’s death, whereby certain funds had been syphoned off,” said a former friend of Ghislaine. “That is what Jeffrey Epstein was doing at the time, he was helping very rich people park their money offshore, to avoid tax.”

Her father was a crook, and her boyfriend was a pedophile. Both destroyed lives while conniving to make Ghislaine rich.

Prosecutors uncovered more than 15 different bank accounts associated with Ghislaine, and it wasn’t small change. The balances ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars to over $20 million.

How did she get it? Only two other people truly know. And dead men don’t tell tales.