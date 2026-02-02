The Most Heinous Looks at MAGA Royalty Mar-a-Lago Wedding

Welcome to the MAGA wedding of the year... so far.

Dan Scavino, one of Trump’s favorite henchmen and also the White House’s deputy chief of staff, exchanged vows with Erin Elmore, the State Department director in charge of art in embassies.

The president opened up his Mar-a-Lago pad for the Sunday nuptials, which meant back-to-back MAGA weddings for the 79-year-old. Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz wed former Miss Nevada USA Carolina Urrea at Trump National Doral Miami on Saturday.

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, arrives for his wedding. Al Drago/Getty Images

Erin Elmore, the State Department director in charge of art in embassies, with a child carrying a bespoke MAGA hat. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Scavino/Elmore event naturally included a guest list featuring most key MAGA figures, except for one notable absence: Melania Trump. Though the first lady did appear to rub off on the wedding guests, whose outfits were just as tedious—or in one case, the actual same—as their looks on the Melania black carpet.

Linda McMahon

The secretary of education showed off her Bingo cardigan for the premiere of Melania at the Kennedy Center last week. And three days later, it’s back again.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon really loves this knitwear. Al Drago/Getty Images

No, she really loves it. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Hegseth

Pentagon Pete is rocking a patriotic belt buckle, but had no time for a tie—or taste.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, and a human test pattern behind them. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Romero Britto

Don’t think we missed that gentleman upstaging Pete’s picture in the world’s least subtle suit. That’s Brazilian artist Romero Britto, who painted the married couple in his trademark pop art style. Britto also found time to post some IG Stories alongside Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and also Karolyn Leavitt and her plus-one.

The colorful artist is rarely in the background. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt

White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s baby daddy Nicholas Riccio is a real estate developer who has a taste for a mint-colored suit. And apparently, reptile skin loafers. We will applaud him for adding some color, while Leavitt looks like she’s attending a funeral.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio, arriving in a particular style. Al Drago/Getty Images

Dress for comfort! Getty

Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller

Secretary of Homeland Security Noem and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller put on a happy facade even though everybody knows they’re actually at war, playing a high-stakes blame game over the failure of the ICE deportation surge in Minneapolis. Their subtle shade is more explosive than these outfits.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem make a gruesome twosome. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Susie Wiles

The White House chief of staff is giving Kristi Noem a run for canine villain in this look, giving off major Cruella de Vil energy.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is keeping warm. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk

Is the billionaire trying to distract from something with that giant red number, perhaps?

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon Zilis, a venture capitalist. Did Elon borrow whatever was tying his curtains back in his hotel? Al Drago/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.

Suit, tick. MAGA-red tie, tick. But the sneakers?