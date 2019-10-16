You Deserve a Supportive Sports Bra. Here Are the Best Ones on Amazon.

Not all sports bras are created equally. Finding a sports bra that supports you in pushing yourself beyond your personal limits—without sacrificing comfort or breathability—is perhaps a more difficult feat than achieving your gym goal. That’s why we’ve done the digging for you. Here are seven of the most supportive sports bras you can easily get on Amazon.

Lululemon ENLITE Bra, $98: Lululemon’s ENLITE bra was strategically designed with runners in mind. Made with super soft Ultralu fabric and added Lycra® Fibre for stretch and shape retention, the bra boasts unparalleled movement management. The ultra-breathable, built-in cups are engineered to soften bounce, and the bonded underband won't constrict you, dig into your skin, or ride up during your run. The flat hook-and-eye back closure also keeps you comfortable and secure.

Panache Underwire Sports Bra, $40-$76: Featuring ventilating mesh panels at the shoulders and bust, this sports bra from Panache was carefully crafted so you can break a sweat. And you won’t have any trouble doing it, thanks to the molded, seam-free inner cups that encapsulate each breast with complete control. The underwire and adjustable, cushioned and convertible shoulder straps also offer additional stability even during the most high-impact exercise.

Glamorise Full-Figure, No-Bounce Sports Bra, $24: Two words: bounce control. That’s what Glamorise’s full-figure sports bra is all about. Glamorise has a century of experience mindfully designing bras for full-figured women. This one features a mesh front panel that provides ventilation while securely containing your upper bust. Meanwhile, two-way back stretch allows for a totally free range of movement. And the wide, adjustable and padded straps help to disperse the weight of your breasts, alleviating shoulder pressure and back pain during your workout.

adidas by Stella McCartney Stronger Soft, $77: Stella McCartney’s Stronger Soft bra for adidas is packed with support features like the wide-set, adjustable and padded straps that form a racerback. An additional thick back band offers another layer of back support. And the perforated detail that hugs each lightly padded, wireless cup allows your bust to breathe while you comfortably trek up a mountain or dangle upside down in aerial yoga.

Champion Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra, $15-$80: Champion’s moisture-wicking spot comfort sports bra provides mesh panels for targeted ventilation during your workout—your workout that should feel great, thanks to the molded cups for natural shape and support. Gel-infused adjustable straps keep everything in place without digging into your skin, and the hook-and-eye closure allows for a custom fit, too.

Nike Alpha Dri-FIT Sports Bra, $17-$124: Nike’s Dri-FIT maximum-support sports bra is for high-impact exercise aficionados. The Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat to keep you dry and comfortable—even while pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone. Plus, perforations between the molded cups keep you cool, while the adjustable back closure will hold everything in place no matter how intense your workout gets.

Under Armour Warp Knit High Impact Bra, $26-$67: Tailored for high-intensity sports, Under Armour’s Warp Knit sports bra delivers strategic support. Fixed performance foam pads provide ultimate coverage without sacrificing breathability, and the gel-coated underwire adds extra security. Beyond that, the mesh lining and insets, as well as the back keyhole details, offer much-needed ventilation.

