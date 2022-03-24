The Mystery of Queen Elizabeth and the Wheelchair

On the cusp of turning 96, it is rumored that the queen is using a wheelchair, and also determined not to be seen using one in public. Why might this be? Some say it is the “haunting” memory of the portrayal of her sister, Princess Margaret, who was photographed looking exhausted and ill in a wheelchair just six months before her death.

Others say that it is a determination to protect the mystery of regal power. The queen knows how she is seen, and knows how she wants to be seen—and that precludes, right now at least, being seen in a wheelchair.

But what is clear is that the queen is going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that she will never be publicly seen in a wheelchair, despite the fact that it is alleged she has the use of one to navigate the substantial distances of her home in Windsor Castle.