CHEAT SHEET
NEW OASIS
Amazon’s New Kindle Oasis Launches July 24. Here’s What You Need to Know.
I’m a huge fan of the Kindle Paperwhite and think it’s the best all-around Kindle, even when considering the newest entry-level Kindle and its added features. But a new edition of Amazon’s highly-functional Kindle Oasis might turn all that around. The $250 Oasis is available now for pre-order and ships out July 24. This update will now allow you to adjust its built-in light not only by strength but also warmth, essentially adding the sepia-like nighttime reading color we’re seeing more and more in screened tech. The screen resolution is the sharpest of all Kindle screens, giving you a 300-ppi flush front Paperwhite display. And its Bluetooth capabilities will allow you to stream any of your Audible audiobooks (which you can sign up for and get two audiobooks for free with no obligation right now). The Oasis is IPX8-rated, which is a level of waterproofness that means you can drop it in the pool or bath and slowly fish it out without panic. It’ll be fine. And to sweeten the deal, Amazon is giving anyone who pre-orders the Oasis six months of its Kindle Unlimited plan for free. If you want to take your e-reader to the next (and top) level, this is one summer investment you should seriously consider. Get it on Amazon >
MORE FROM SCOUTED:
- Your Body Will Want Summersalt’s New Activewear Collection
- Lady Gaga Launches Haus Laboratories Beauty on Amazon
- Get Some Iconic Art In Your Brand New Nike Shoes
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.