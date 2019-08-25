CHEAT SHEET
WINTER (WEATHER) IS COMING
The North Face Knows All About Keeping You Warm and Dry — Get Classic Styles for 25% Off Right Now
You know all about The North Face’s ability to churn out quality, long-lasting outerwear that you can rely on. If you want to add a piece of the reliability to your wardrobe for the upcoming change in season, why not pick it up while it’s on sale? As an early Labor Day event, The North Face is taking 25% off select styles. There are dozens of options, from swimsuits you’ll wear for the remainder of the summer to fall and winter styles that’ll keep you warm and dry. The Women’s Thermoball Jacket is on sale for $119. It’s packable and features a bottleneck quilting pattern to keep you warm no matter the weather. The Men’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest comes in three different colors and is down to $107. The oversized baffles and stowable hood give you the security against wind and snow. However you plan on spending the winter, make sure you have the outerwear to keep your warm and dry. | Shop at The North Face >
