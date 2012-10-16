The Number: 76
That's how many days ago the Wall Street Journal ran a piece detailing how well Vikram Pandit was doing as CEO of Citigroup—making his sudden ouster all the more shocking. In today's installment of The Number, global business editor Daniel Gross talks to reporter Matthew Zeitlin about what could have gone wrong.
That's how many days ago the Wall Street Journal ran a piece detailing how well Vikram Pandit was doing as CEO of Citigroup—making his sudden ouster all the more shocking. In today's installment of The Number, global business editor Daniel Gross talks to reporter Matthew Zeitlin about what could have gone wrong.