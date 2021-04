The Oatmeal: The Stories Behind the Funniest Comics (PHOTOS)

Sketch Comedy

Matthew Inman from the famous The Oatmeal comics is releasing My Dog: The Paradox in bookstores today. He talks to Jean Trinh about the highlights from some of his funniest multi-panel comics, and shares the stories and ideas behind them. From the distractions of working at home to his gripes with spelling, see which other of his cartoons have become viral.