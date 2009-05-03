The Obamas' Date Night

The hysteria surrounding the first couple is becoming reminiscent of the British going gaga for the royal family. Last night, on a pleasant spring evening, Michelle and Barack dined at one of the top-rated restaurants in the country, and naturally attracted a throng of onlookers. Only one person in the crowd didn't seem too thrilled with the ultimate celebrity sighting: She was protesting incoherently with a bullhorn. The couple then headed back home for a stroll around the White House lawn. The secret service gave the Obamas some space, and they slipped behind some shrubbery while holding hands. It was one of the few private moments they've had outside of the White House. It was expected that after the date, Barack would retire to the White House to watch game seven of the Bulls-Celtics series.
