The Obamas Welcome New Puppy

Bo has a sister! The Obamas brought in a new puppy on Monday to keep the first dog company, another Portuguese Water Dog named Sunny. The first family picked the name for the pup’s energetic and affectionate demeanor, according to the White House, which released a video introducing the dog. Bo and Sunny are already getting along famously, cavorting around the South Lawn side by side. In Sunny’s honor, the Obamas made a donation to the Washington Humane Society.