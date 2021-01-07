The ‘Oh Fuck’ Moment Is Finally Here for Trump’s Enablers

Donald Trump's violent insurrectionist forces stormed the U.S. Capitol yesterday and, even after five long years of Trump’s increasingly obvious combination of evil and insanity, the disgust America felt at seeing his MAGA mayhem crew ransack the Capitol like redneck Visigoths was unexpectedly powerful.

As an anthropologist of the shittiest human being on the planet, a scholar of all Trump’s pathologies, a plumber in the vast deeps of his fuckwit necromancy, I should be past shock, but even I was appalled by not only the order to march on the Capitol spitting from his blubbery lips but by the organized teams of rioters who then invaded the House and Senate.

Watching the Capitol Police appear to open gates and doors for the mob—and even pose for selfies with members of the mob—was one of the more surreal parts of a surreal day, but once the Trump forces were in the building, the damage was done. Deaths, injuries, and chaos followed, with the seat of our national legislative branch reduced to just another set in Trump’s destructive reality television show. Driven by a combination of conspiracy fantasies, Trump berserkergang, and hatred of the two parties, the MAGA mob played the role we’ve seen in a hundred coups and collapses in the Third World: the invading rebels seizing the airfield, the radio station, the Palace of Justice, the Capitol building.