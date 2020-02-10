The Oscars Red Carpet Served Up Glamour—and So Much Drama

SHOW STOPPERS

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

Janelle Monáe channeled Grace Jones, Natalie Portman wore a (literal) statement cape, and Sandra Oh was sumptuous.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Sarah Rogers

Director of Photography

Here’s how the stars stunned on the red carpet at the Oscars—for good and, umm, not-so-good.

Janelle Monáe: I mean, thank goodness for Janelle Monáe for a million reasons.

And here’s a million and one.

Gorgeous silver hooded dress, recalling Grace Jones and a hot Arthurian knight.

Sandra Oh: Stunning Ellie Saab, with volume of all definitions dialed up to maximum.

Billy Porter: Red Carpet radical continues to merrily reinvent conventions. Tuxes be gone. Gender be gone. Giles Deacon-designed 24 carat, golden feather breastplate, billowing painting-inspired frock, with Jimmy Choo golden boots. Joaquin Phoenix, you better bring it.

Kaitlyn Dever: Vintage two-tone red Dior. She said it was sustainable, which is admirable. The dress feels oddly droopy to me, but you can’t argue with saving the world. 

Natalie Portman: wins the red carpet in a cape with the names of all the female directors who were not nominated for an Oscar. And the dress, who the eff cares?

Regina King: in light pink Versace, and said it was nice to wear as it was warm, on this unusually cool, rainy LA evening.

Renée Zellweger: in Armani Privé: a gorgeous, white beaded off-the-shoulder dress that SHOULD be a winner’s dress too. We shall see.

Julia Butters: 10-year-old star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in fabulous pink Christian Siriano dress. And she seems so much older and wiser than her age suggests. She’s also carrying a turkey sandwich in her purse, because she’s not sure of the food being served. Love this.

Oscar Isaac: The Daily Beast loves Oscar Isaac. Knows how to wear a tux. Wake us up later.

Billie Eilish: head-to-toe Chanel. Still rejecting all conventions around fitted-anything and red carpet prettifying. But also covered in those interlocking C-logos, just as all-things-Chanel once were. So, also kinda depressing and rich-person dull.

Maya Rudolph: Americans don’t know about Quality Street chocolates, but any British person seeing this striking dress will immediately think of the tin and unwrapping a Quality Street or five on Christmas Day.

Spike Lee: in a tux with ‘24’ on its lapels, in honor of Kobe Bryant, said he wanted to “present and represent” this evening.

Gal Gadot: Fairytale meets gothic.

Taika Waititi: our new red carpet pin-up. Perfect hair and tux. “I’ve lost my mum,” he said on the red carpet, and looked genuinely panicked as he scanned the surrounds for her.

Rebel Wilson: All that glitters is Rebel Wilson. The Hollywood time machine takes us back to the 1950’s in a good way here.

Margot Robbie: Classic understatement. The lips are doing all the work.

Idina Menzel: Dark pink J Mendel frock, her own Christmas wrapping paper. That huge bow is not pretty, it is dangerous.

Laura Dern: pastel pink prom queen meets Wild West bordello with the black tasseling.

Diane Warren: in head-to-toe silver, as if human foil. The best attitude on the red carpet: she was there, but on her own terms, thank you very much.

America Ferrera: Red dress and headband. Goddesses unite.

Mindy Kaling: phew-wee, max-beautiful yellow dress, and more jewelry worn luxe and large.

Beanie Feldstein: wonderful black and white custom Miu Miu dress, with floral design. It’s so refreshing to see something so artistic and clever on a rainy day in LA.

Saoirse Ronan: I don’t know what this Gucci gown is doing; a peplum explodes and leaves the wearer looking afloat. 

Penelope Cruz: Chanel done right, with beautiful beading at the waist, a lovely rosette on the bodice, and Audrey Hepburn smiling widely up there.

Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt: in velvet, with that karmic grin, hot as a hundred suns, and apparently still starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Greta Gerwig: Gorgeous olive/brown (discuss among yourselves) Dior Haute Couture, custom-made dress, with ruching on the bodice and JEWELS.

Keanu Reeves and his mom Patricia: There is nothing sexier than a man with his mom (see Taika Waititi). Keanu’s mom also didn’t seem to know who Ryan Seacrest was, which also elicits a pang of envy.

Scarlett Johansson: Beautiful strapless silver dress, which—if an Oscar were silver—would lead to some interesting side-by-side images tonight.

Olivia Colman: goes blonde, and full mega-regal queen in this navy blue Stella McCartney dress with train. Totally individual. I bet there will be some bitching about it. But I remain this look’s loyal subject. 

Brie Larson: Glitter. Drama. Cape. Adoration.

Geena Davis: I love the dress. I love it has pockets. I have no idea what is going on with the bodice. But who cares? Geena Davis wins everything.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: stunning, custom blue Vera Wang, with jewelry excellence around neck and on back. Did someone say slinky? JLD very much heard you.

Kristen Wiig: A piece of sculpture meets frock. I love this delicious red construction, and I dare say others will very much not.

Charlize Theron: A dress and a puzzle. I’m sure it’s not supposed to look like it’s collapsing on the wearer, but it does. So I hope someone nearby has safety pins and a sewing kit, just in case.