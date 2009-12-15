The Perfect Holiday Cocktail

It’s no secret the holidays can be stressful. The shopping malls, the traveling, the family reunions, the cold…. Sometimes it just gets to be too much. The phrase “I need a drink” goes from a mere mutter to a plea, the cocktail morphing from a lovely thought into one’s only hope for liberation. This holiday season, the desperate should take matters into their own hands—and make a drink. With this collection of seasonal cocktail recipes, there’s no longer any need to wait until a cocktail is offered.

Here are five perfect cocktails to get the holiday party started:

Eggnog by Sharon Tyler Herbst The classic Christmas beverage, this creamy, egg-rich concoction can (and should) be liberally laced with rum, brandy, or bourbon.

Mulled Cider by Sarah Leah-Chase Mulling cider with a select mixture of spices perfumes the house with wonderful aromas and makes for one of the most comforting warm winter drinks. Serve it as is from the pot for kids; add a jigger of rum, brandy, or Calvados for the grownups.

Crimson Christmas Punch by Jane Brandt This delectable alcohol-free holiday punch speaks for itself—rich in color and easy to make. The trick for elegance lies in the serving.

Lena’s Glogg by Christopher Idone Glogg, also known as Glühwein (Germany) or vin chaud (France), is the unusual Scandinavian version of spiced wine made with red wine, aquavit, almonds, raisins, and spices.

Hot Buttered Apple Cider by Rick Rodgers Curling up with a good book and a cup of hot cider on a chilly afternoon is the kind of activity that makes cold weather (almost) welcome. This version is spicier than most and is a real warmup.

