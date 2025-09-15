‘The Pitt’ and ‘The Studio’ Dominate 2025 Emmy Awards
The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence dominated at the 77th Primetime Emmys on Sunday. The Studio won the most awards ever for just one season with 13 trophies and The Pitt won in several key categories with its five wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor (Noah Wyle), Supporting Actress (Katherine LaNasa), and more. Seth Rogen, The Studio co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer, was visibly reddened by his show’s sweep, telling the audience during one of several acceptance speeches that he’s “legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me.” The Pitt star and EP Noah Wyle won his first Emmy for lead actor in a drama. British drama Adolescence took home eight awards, including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, and wins in the supporting actor and actress in a Limited Series categories.