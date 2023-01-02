CHEAT SHEET
    The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan Confirms He Has Encephalitis

    HEALTH UPDATE

    Ricky Vigil/Getty

    Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, has confirmed that he is suffering from encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. The 65-year-old punk rocker was hospitalized last month but is now back home, according to a New Year’s Instagram post. “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis,” he says in the video. “The light is killing me... but I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Christmas. And many more, and all the luck in the world and all the love.” McGowan did not say what is causing the encephalitis.

    Read it at Deadline