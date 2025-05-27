Politics

Eye-Watering Price of Meeting Trump One-on-One Is Revealed

MONEY TALKS

Funds raised by paid-for audiences with the President have been flowing to MAGA Inc., a super PAC that will turn its coffers into a Republican war chest during midterms.

Lauren Lewis
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

President Donald Trump speaks during Memorial Day.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

If you want a private audience with President Donald Trump, be prepared to pay.

Trump has been offering one-to-one conversations in exchange for a hefty donation to MAGA Inc., a super PAC founded in 2022 that raises funds to support the GOP President, The New Yorker reported.

The price is a cool $5 million, according to the magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a hefty hike since December, when MAGA supporters could buy a seat at a group dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago for $1 million. But it follows a spate of White House schemes to raise funds including a crypto dinner that came in at $1.7 million a seat and was billed as the “most exclusive invitation in the world.”

This photo illustration shows the representation of the $Trump meme coin.
This photo illustration shows the representation of the $Trump meme coin. NurPhoto via Getty Images
MAGA Erupts Over ‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent’s Trump WarningsSOMETHING HE SAID?
Ewan Palmer
CBS reporter Scott Pelley delivers a speech to the graduating class of North Carolina’s Wake Forest University.

The new cash-to-talk scheme has shocked even the staunchest Trump supporters who are used to buying influence in Washington, The New Yorker reported.

But it’s not clear whether the $5 million investment is worth it, or what’s on offer besides an opportunity to lobby the president in person.

Lobbyists have had success with the administration since the start of Trump’s second term in January.

Pilgrim’s Pride, a U.S. poultry producer, was the largest donor to Trump’s inauguration fund and a few months later the administration announced policy changes that benefitted the company, such as agreeing not to increase salmonella testing, the New Yorker said.

King Charles Visits Canada to Show Trump Who’s the Real BossPUCK OFF
Julia Ornedo
Britain’s King Charles III (C) drops a puck with former Ottawa Senators hockey player Chris Philips (L) and soccer player Desriee Scott during a street hockey game at a community event in Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, Canada, May 26, 2025.

Notable businessmen have also been seen to cozy up to Trump by paying millions into the President’s coffers. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg settled a lawsuit with Trump, agreeing to pay the President $25 million after dining at Mar-a-Lago, the New Yorker reported.

Elon Musk has all but entwined his business interests with the Republican administration - in the latest move, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has emerged as the frontrunner for a contract to develop Trump’s new missile shield project, Golden Dome.

Last Thursday, Trump held a private dinner with more than 200 global investors in his meme coin. Critics warned the event gave investors unprecedented ability to lobby the President in-person while Trump benefits financially from their investment in his cryptocurrency.

Senator Elizabeth Warren described the event as an “orgy of corruption.”

President Donald J. Trump greets Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Doha, Qatar.
President Donald J. Trump greets Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Doha, Qatar. Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump Pardons MAGA Sheriff Convicted of Bribery and FraudALL IN THE PAST NOW
Julia Ornedo
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins speaks to AFP during an interview at the Sheriff's Office in Culpeper, Virginia, a Second Amendment sancuary some 75 miles (120 kilometers) from Washington, DC on January 16, 2020. - When Sheriff Scott Jenkins swore to protect the US Constitution, he swore to uphold the second amendment -- and that means guaranteeing citizens the right to bear arms, even as the Virginia government weighs depriving state residents of what Jenkins considers an inalienable right. "The Constitution is very clear: the second amendment grants every citizen to bear arms, specifically against a tyrannical government," said the officer from Culpeper County, a rural region about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Washington. Since December, he has become a key figure in a pro-second amendment protest movement that has organized a protest in Richmond, the state capital, on January 20, 2020. At least 10,000 supporters plan on attending, according to media reports. The second amendment, which says that "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed," has proved controversial over the years and has been subject to many different interpretations. The Supreme Court has ruled that individuals have the right to keep firearms in their households, but left it to states to determine how the weapons could be transported. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s money-making schemes extended to merchandise in April with the release of “Trump 2028″ embroidered hats for $50. The cap comes in “MAGA” red.

Presidents are limited to two terms in the White House according to 22nd Amendment of the Constitution meaning Trump will not be able to seek re-election in 2028.

However, in March Trump said he was “not joking” about running for a third term. He told NBC News there were “methods” that would allow him to stay in power, without providing details.

Even if that proves to be a troll, the MAGA Inc. PAC’s vast war chest gives Trump extraordinary staying power in a second term. No second-term president has previously had so much cash and already some it has funded advertising campaigns in seats held by Republicans in districts which Trump lost, seen as the most vulnerable to losing in next year’s midterms, Axios reported. Trump wants to spend the cash not to benefit Republicans altruistically but because he believes a Democratic-held House would impeach him for a third time and wants to avoid that stain, thew outlet reported.

The White House and MAGA Inc. PAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Beast.

Lauren Lewis

Lauren Lewis

Reporter

https://x.com/LaurenSLws

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandMAGA Erupts Over ‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent’s Viral Warnings About Trump
Ewan Palmer
MediaJake Tapper Was Truly ‘Stunned’ by One Quote in His New Book
Josephine Harvey
PoliticsTrump Adviser Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Medicaid Cuts
Josh Fiallo
opinionThe Most Terrifying Company in America Is Probably One You’ve Never Heard Of
John Mac Ghlionn
WorldPutin Threatens to ‘Throttle’ Big Tech Firms Like Zoom and Microsoft
Corbin Bolies