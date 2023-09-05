‘The Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed
R.I.P.
Bob Barker’s cause of death last month at the age of 99 was a yearslong battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. The legendary The Price Is Right host had never publicly talked about his diagnosis. Barker’s health had deteriorated over the years with the TV personality fighting skin cancer and being admitted to the hospital for back problems. In 2013, Barker partnered with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to promote the adoption of a vegetarian diet to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. He had been a vegetarian for over 40 years. At the time his death was announced, a spokesperson for CBS stated, “During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’”