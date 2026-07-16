The Problem Trump Said Got Him Elected Is Getting Worse on His Watch

Donald Trump once argued that soaring grocery prices helped propel him back to the White House. Now, new polling suggests many Americans believe the problem has only gotten worse on his watch.

During President Joe Biden’s administration, inflation reached its highest level in roughly four decades. Food consumed at home rose by an estimated 20 to 25 percent in cost over the course of his presidency.

And although inflation had eased considerably by the time Biden left office, Trump maintained that grocery prices remained the defining issue for voters.

More than a year into Trump’s presidency, grocery costs continue to weigh heavily on consumers. Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Speaking to NBC News in December 2024, Trump said: “I won on the border, and I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries. Like almost — you know, who uses the word? I started using the word — the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that."

“We’re going to bring those prices way down,” he added.

But Trump may now be eating his words. More than a year into Trump’s presidency, grocery costs continue to weigh heavily on consumers—with 66 percent of Americans now considering groceries unaffordable.

Inflation stood at 4.2 percent in May under Trump’s administration. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data also shows food prices have climbed 18 percent since 2022, while grocery prices were 2.7 percent higher in May 2026 than they were a month earlier, according to the USDA.

Costs for staples, including milk and beef, have climbed significantly this year.

And between April and May 2026 alone, prices rose 1.3 percent for sugar and sweets, 1.3 percent for poultry, 1.2 percent for fish and seafood, and 1.0 percent for pork.

Energy markets have added another source of inflationary pressure. Oil prices have jumped roughly 35 percent since fighting involving the United States and Iran resumed after a ceasefire collapsed. Because fuel is a major input for farming, manufacturing, and transportation, higher energy costs can ripple through the food supply chain and ultimately push grocery prices higher.

Those economic pressures appear to be reflected in public opinion.

The average national price of gas has surged past $4.50 a gallon, and has topped $5 in several states, including California. Mike Blake/Reuters

A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that 66 percent of Americans now consider groceries unaffordable, a sharp increase from the 45 percent who said the same in February before the conflict with Iran escalated.

Only one-third of respondents now describe grocery prices as affordable, compared with 54 percent earlier this year.

Political affiliation continues to shape how Americans view the economy. Roughly half of Republicans say groceries remain affordable, while only about one-quarter of independents and Democrats agree.

Income also plays a significant role. Even among households earning more than $100,000 annually, a majority—56 percent—say grocery prices are unaffordable. That figure rises to 70 percent among households making between $50,000 and $100,000 and reaches 82 percent for households earning less than $50,000.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The outlook could become even more difficult if energy prices continue climbing. Trump’s ceasefire with Iran has unraveled, with the United States carrying out additional strikes on Iran, and Tehran responding with attacks on U.S. regional allies. The U.S. Central Command has also reinstated a naval blockade of Iranian ports, helping drive oil prices to their highest level in a month.

According to AAA data, gasoline prices have already begun moving back toward $5 a gallon following the breakdown of the ceasefire. If fuel costs continue rising, economists warn that grocery prices could face additional upward pressure in the months ahead.

That dynamic could create a political challenge for Republicans before the midterm elections, particularly as the cost of living remains one of voters’ top concerns in competitive states such as Arizona.