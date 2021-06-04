The Queen-Biden Presidential Visit Will Be Way Quieter Than the Trump Ruckus

Joe Biden’s visit to Queen Elizabeth will require of her none of the diplomatic skills that Donald Trump’s 2019 visit did. Instead, her focus will be on banishing talk of abdication and racism.

The British monarch rarely lets us into her head. On the rare occasions when she or somebody close to her lets slip what the queen thinks of this or that person (like an “uncaring” Margaret Thatcher), or what she thinks of this or that policy (like Brexit), it often makes constitutional and diplomatic waves.

But it seemed fairly obvious at the time that the days of the two appearances of Donald Trump at Windsor Castle were not her best on record. Thousands of Brits protested the visit.