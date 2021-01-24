The Queen Calls Joe Biden to Congratulate Him, but When Will They Meet?

Plus, William and Kate get a new dog, the queen plays detective, William talks about the trauma of his air ambulance job, and will Meghan get the summary judgment she wants?

Chris Jackson

Queen congratulates Biden, but meeting dashed by coronavirus

As Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency drifts into history, Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that the queen had called Joe Biden to offer him her congratulations prior to Biden’s inauguration. Its exact contents, as always with HM’s private conversations, are a mystery and shall remain so.