The Queen Gets Ready for a Family-Free Royal Christmas

EMPTY CASTLE

The queen announced she and Prince Philip will be spending Christmas alone in Windsor. The rest of the royals will be in their own households—and maybe feeling a little liberated.

Tom Sykes

Shutterstock

She has rarely put a foot wrong in the course of her 68-year reign, so it is entirely unsurprising that Queen Elizabeth did the right thing this week, and announced that she was cancelling the traditional Royal Christmas.

For the first time in 37 years, Elizabeth and Prince Philip will not be taking the train to their country home, Sandringham, will not be joined by close family, and will not throw a big party at Buckingham Palace for the extended clan of royals in the last days of Advent.

    Instead, they will sit out Christmas at Windsor Castle, alone with their servants. All family interaction, as it has been for the past nine months, will be carried out on phone and internet lines instead.