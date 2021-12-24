The Queen Will Get Personal in Her Christmas Speech, Before Another Crazy Royal Year Begins

The queen will reportedly speak of her husband Prince Philip in her traditional Christmas Day speech. Meanwhile, a service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh—who died last April—will take place in the spring, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Daily Mail said sources had indicated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be invited to the occasion, in a very public attempt to “break the ice” between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

The palace also released a picture of the queen taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where the Christmas Day speech was recorded. A picture beside the queen shows her and Prince Philip in 2007 at Broadlands country house—where the couple had honeymooned—taken to mark their diamond wedding anniversary. The speech will be broadcast live on Christmas Day at 3pm, British time.